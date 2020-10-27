Forecast Discussion 10/27/20 PM: Showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, next storm system late week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 34°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:07 PM

A weak wave moving into the region brings light rainfall into Tuesday evening, then lingering showers early overnight. Second wave moves through into the predawn hours, keeping our chance for spotty showers into early Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals around 0.25″ or less into early Wednesday morning. Cloudy with patchy fog, otherwise. Lows near 40 degrees.

A stray shower around early Wednesday morning, otherwise lingering clouds. Then, a weak area of high pressure building in late day providing some breaks in cloud cover. Breezy southwest wind 5-15 mph and temperatures into the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon. Turning cloudy again Wednesday night and lows near 40 degrees.

Low pressure develops to our south and draws in leftover moisture from Zeta. This system then moves north into Thursday, spreading rain across the area through Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees. Rain continues into the evening and early overnight with the potential for moderate to heavy rain at times. Watching areas prone to poor drainage, especially with leaves that have fallen. As temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s overnight, rain mixes with and turns to snow into early Friday morning. Exact track of this system and temperatures will play a role in how much snow we see and how long the snow will last Friday morning. At this early vantage point, the Twin Tiers is looking at 1-3″ of snowfall with highest amounts into the higher elevations of the Southern Tier. Lesser amounts into the Northern Tier, where those areas will likely see more rainfall. Rain totals with this evening around 0.75-1.5″. Regardless, it looks like a messy commute Friday morning. Something to watch over the next few days.

Lingering snow turning to rain Friday before precipitation wraps up through late day. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. Decreasing clouds into Friday night and lows near 20 degrees. High pressure builds in for the start of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine Saturday and highs into the 40s. Cold but seasonable Halloween night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Another cold front moves through on Sunday, bringing the chance for showers. Highs Sunday into the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: STRAY SHOWER EARLY. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. AFTERNOON RAIN, LATE PM RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: LINGERING RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, THEN LATE DAY DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

