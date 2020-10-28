Forecast Discussion 10/28/20 PM: Rain returns into Thursday, wintry mix/snow possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 28TH: 34°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:37 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:05 PM

Upper-level moisture over the region bringing mid and high-level clouds into Wednesday evening. Clouds thicken overnight ahead of our next weather-maker. Lows near 40 degrees.

Low pressure develops to our south and draws in leftover moisture from Zeta. This system then moves north into Thursday, spreading rain across the area through the morning and early afternoon. It will be a cold rain as temperatures only reach into the mid to upper 40s for highs. Rain continues into the evening and early overnight with the potential for moderate to heavy rain at times. Watching areas prone to poor drainage, especially with leaves that have fallen and maybe clogged ditches. As temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s overnight, rain mixes with and turns to snow into early Friday morning. Track of this system is now looking faster and farther south than what models were showing earlier this week. This means lower snowfall totals and this being more of a rain event. The Twin Tiers is looking at 0-1″ of snowfall with highest amounts into higher elevations. Rain totals around 0.5-1.5″. Regardless, it looks like a messy commute Friday morning. Something to keep in mind.

Lingering snow turning to rain Friday before precipitation wraps up into Friday afternoon. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. Decreasing clouds into Friday night and lows near 20 degrees. High pressure in control of the region for the start of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine Saturday and highs into the 40s. Cold but seasonable Halloween night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Another cold front moves through on Sunday, bringing the chance for showers. Highs Sunday into the 50s. Cold start early next week with highs Monday near 40 degrees. Chance for showers Monday, then drying out Tuesday.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY, LATE PM RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: LINGERING SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS & BREEZY, THEN LATE DAY DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

