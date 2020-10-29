Forecast Discussion 10/29/20 PM: Rain, wintry mix to snow into Friday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 29TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 29TH: 34°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:38 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:04 PM

Steady rain Thursday afternoon, moderate to heavy at times. Seeing a break in the steady rainfall just before sunset, then another batch of rain moves in between 7-9 pm. Rain again moderate to heavy at times into the early overnight. Temperatures dropping into the 30s after midnight, allowing for rain to mix with and eventually turn to snow into the early morning hours Friday. Transition to snow happening earlier in higher elevations compared to valley locations, this will mean a difference in total snowfall accumulation. Snow/rain showers taper through Friday morning. Event rainfall totals around 1-2″, keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage through the overnight. Snowfall totals into Friday morning of a trace-1″, isolated higher amounts possible into higher elevations of the Twin Tiers.

Lingering showers Friday morning, then gradual clearing through late day. Highs Friday near 40 degrees with a breezy northwest wind. Turning mostly clear into the overnight. Lows near 20 degrees.

High pressure in control of the region for the start of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine Saturday and highs into the mid to upper 40s. Cold but seasonable Halloween night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Another cold front moves through on Sunday, bringing the chance for showers. Highs Sunday into the 50s with a gusty southwest wind ahead of the cold front. Winds turning to out of the northwest after the cold front moves through. Northwest winds in favor of colder temperatures, along with lingering lake-effect showers overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. Gusty northwest wind continues Monday, keeping us colder than average and keeping the chance for lake-effect showers. Highs Monday near 40 degrees. Stray shower still possible into Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday near 40 degrees. Sunshine returning for midweek along with warmer temperatures. Highs Wednesday and Thursday closer to 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: LINGERING SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS & BREEZY, THEN LATE DAY DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

