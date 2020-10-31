Forecast Discussion 10/31/20 AM: A calm and cool Halloween

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 33°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:40 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 6:02 PM

Temperatures kicking off the weekend are in the mid 30s across the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover has kept temperatures slightly warmer overnight. High pressure in control of the region for the start of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine Saturday and highs into the mid to upper 40s. Cold around trick-or-treating times with temperatures near 40 degrees, make sure to dress in layers if heading out the door. Cold but seasonable Halloween night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Increasing clouds overnight into Sunday.

A warm front lifts through the region Sunday morning, then followed by a cold front during the afternoon. Turning cloudy Sunday with a gusty southwest wind ahead of the cold front. Cold front moves through during the afternoon bringing the chance for rain showers. Winds turning to out of the northwest after the cold front moves through, ushering in colder temperatures. Winds also in favor of lake-enhanced showers for the evening and overnight. Rain mixing with and turning to snow as temperatures drop near 30 degrees for overnight lows. Gusty northwest wind continues Monday, keeping us colder than average and keeping the chance for lake-effect showers. A dusting of snowfall possible into higher elevations downstream of the Great Lakes between Sunday night and Monday. Highs Monday near 40 degrees. Stray shower still possible into Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday near 40 degrees. Sunshine returning for midweek along with warmer temperatures. Highs Wednesday through Friday closer to 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter

