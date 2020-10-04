Forecast Discussion 10/4/20 AM: Clouds increase ahead of a Sunday afternoon shower chance

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 41°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:43 PM

Sunday we will see some shower chances as a weak disturbance moves through the area during the afternoon hours. Highs are similar to Saturday, in the low 60s and partly sunny skies leading up to the afternoon shower chances. Low temperatures Sunday night will only drop to the mid-40s, cloud cover being a detriment to cooling.

Monday could see an isolated shower in the morning but that will be short-lived. Highs warming slightly into the mid-60s expected and partly sunny skies. Lows Monday will drop to right around average, the low-40s.

Warming up for the midweek with the 70s possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong wave moves through the area on Wednesday bringing more shower chances, maybe a rumble of thunder as well.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: SUNNY & WARM

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: ISOLATED AM SHOWERS. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 45

