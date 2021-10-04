Forecast Discussion 10/4/21 PM: Above average temperatures this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 4TH: 41°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:44 PM

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue Monday evening and early overnight. Pockets of slow moving heavy rainfall creating ponding of water on the roads, rising water levels in small streams and creeks, along with minor flooding concerns for areas prone to poor drainage. Rainfall becomes light and isolated for the late overnight. Cloudy and foggy conditions continue and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Disturbance over the region brings the chance for spotty showers Tuesday morning through late day. Any rainfall staying light. Otherwise, another mainly cloudy day for the Twin Tiers. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Isolated shower to patchy drizzle for the overnight. Fog continues and temperatures drop to near 60 for overnight lows.

Patchy drizzle may linger through the first half of Wednesday with low-level moisture still in place. Despite limited sunshine, temperatures warm to near 70 degrees for afternoon highs. Dry overnight and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Thursday and Friday look to be our best chances for dry weather. Broken cloud cover to end the workweek. Highs into the upper 60s to to mid 70s, mild for this time of the year. At this early vantage point, models hinting at a chance for showers on Saturday, then a stray shower around Sunday into early next week. Highs for the weekend in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. AM DRIZZLE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57​​​​

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 56

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

