Forecast Discussion 10/5/20 PM: Slightly warmer midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 40­°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:41 PM

Stubborn clouds with us into Monday evening with sprinkles possible. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy for the overnight and mainly dry. Fog developing late with a light and variable wind. Lows near 40 degrees.

Area of high pressure building into the region Tuesday. Fog lifts through the morning as winds begin to pick up. Mostly to partly sunny for the day and staying dry. Sunshine combined with a southwest wind 5-15 mph, this helping temperatures reach near 70 degrees for the afternoon. Mostly clear to partly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Frontal system moving through the region Wednesday. Increasing clouds into the morning, then chance for showers by the afternoon. Not everyone seeing rainfall, though. Main concern will be the winds. Winds out of the west sustained near 20 mph, then wind gusts over 30 mph. Highs Wednesday approaching 70 degrees. Cold front moves through late day Wednesday with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s for overnight lows.

Winds turning to out of the northwest Thursday, 10-20 mph through the afternoon. Northwest winds working in favor of lake-enhanced clouds, showers and cooler temperatures. This is also as a secondary cold front moves through. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 50s, then overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost possible late with areas dropping close to freezing. High pressure builds into the region again Friday. Sunshine returns and staying dry. Highs Friday into the 60s. at this vantage point, we’re looking at a mild weekend. Highs Saturday into the 70s, then near 70 degrees for highs on Sunday. Chance for stray showers returning late day Sunday.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

