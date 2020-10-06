Forecast Discussion 10/6/20 PM: Wind Advisory in effect Wednesday for the Southern Tier

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 40­°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:39 PM

…..Wind Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier Wednesday…..

Increasing clouds late day Tuesday. Mainly dry overnight, with the exception of possible sprinkles. Mild with lows near 50 degrees.

Frontal system moving through the region Wednesday. Mainly cloudy for the morning with a chance for showers returning as a warm front lifts into the region. Cold front then moves through for the afternoon keeping the chance for stray showers. Not everyone seeing rainfall, though. Main concern will be the winds, especially for the Southern Tier. Sustained winds out of the west/northwest 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible in higher elevations. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 60s. Cold front moves through late day with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s for overnight lows.

Winds out of the northwest Thursday, 10-20 mph through the afternoon. Northwest winds working in favor of lake-enhanced clouds, stray showers and cooler temperatures. This is also as a secondary cold front moves through. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 50s, then overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost possible late with areas dropping close to freezing. Decreasing clouds and dry for the overnight.

High pressure builds into the region again Friday. Sunshine returns and staying dry. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 60s. Models then diverge when it comes to this weekend’s weather. At this vantage point, keeping a chance for stray late day showers both Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, mild Saturday with highs into the 70s. Highs Sunday into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

