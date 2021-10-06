Forecast Discussion 10/6/21 PM: Above average temperatures continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 40°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:41 PM

High pressure in place keeping our region fairly quiet. Low-level moisture trapped under the high pressure system allowing for stubborn clouds to hold on. Mostly cloudy Wednesday evening and overnight, but dry weather continues. Areas of fog late and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

High pressure continues to sit over the region through the end of the workweek. Still, low-level moisture in place leading to more clouds than sun for Thursday and Friday. With low-level moisture in place, we can’t completely rule out a few sprinkles or a light shower both days, but most staying dry. Staying mild for this time of the year with highs both days into the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees with fog also the case.

Chance for showers returns Saturday, but it won’t be a washout. Highs into the 60s. A stray shower possible Sunday as low pressure moves up the coast, best chances staying to our east. Highs Sunday into the 60s. Chance for rainfall with us through early next week, coming along with mild temperatures for this time of the year.

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56​​​​

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 55

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

