Forecast Discussion 10/7/20 PM: Breezy Thursday with stray showers possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 40­°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:38 PM

…..Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM for the Southern Tier Wednesday…..

Windy through Wednesday afternoon and early evening, then breezy through the overnight. Winds out of the northwest 5-15 mph through the overnight with gusts of 20 mph or more possible. Intervals of clouds through the overnight as winds stay in favor of lake-enhanced clouds along with isolated showers. Breezy winds limiting fog development. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Winds out of the northwest Thursday 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or more through the afternoon. Northwest winds working in favor of lake-enhanced clouds, stray showers and cooler temperatures. This is also as a secondary cold front moves through late day. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with lighter winds. Patchy frost possible late with areas dropping into the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows.

High pressure builds into the region again Friday. Sunshine returns and staying dry. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 60s. Dry Friday night and lows near 50 degrees. Models starting to agree a little more when it comes to this weekend’s weather. Increasing clouds Saturday and mild. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. A cold front moves through late day, but with limited moisture. Still, stray shower and isolated thunderstorm possible into the evening and overnight. Limited sunshine Sunday as tropical moisture leftover from Delta moves into the region. Sprinkles possible during the day, then chance for rainfall overnight. Highs Sunday into the 60s. Tropical moisture impacting the region early next week. Highs early next week into the 60s.

THURSDAY: CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: EARLY FOG, THEN SUNSHINE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. PM STRAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. DAYTIME SPRINKLES POSSIBLE. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

