Forecast Discussion 10/8/20 PM: Sunshine returning Friday, warmer into weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 39°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:36 PM

Breezy northwest winds Thursday in favor of lake-enhanced clouds and isolated showers. Winds weaken after sunset. Mostly to partly cloudy late with patchy fog developing. Lows near 40 degrees.

High pressure builds into the region Friday. Fog lifts through the early morning, then sunshine with us through the afternoon. Feeling pleasant with highs Friday into the mid to upper 60s. Staying dry through the day and overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Increasing clouds Saturday ahead of our next disturbance. Still, a mild day with southwest winds ushering in some warmth. Highs into the mid to upper 70s, above average for this time of the year. A cold front moves through late day, but with limited moisture. Chance for showers returns into the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier by late afternoon, then into the Northern Tier by early evening. Weak instability also present, so thunderstorms also possible. An isolated stronger thunder may develop with gusty winds the biggest threat. Lingering shower into the overnight and lows near 50 degrees.

Limited sunshine Sunday as tropical moisture leftover from Delta moves into the region. High pressure to the north fighting moisture to our south, so most of the day looking dry. Highs Sunday into the mid to upper 60s. Chance for showers returns Sunday night, then chance for showers continues Monday as tropical moisture continues to impact the region. Highs early next week into the 60s.

FRIDAY: AM FOG. AFTERNOON SUNSHINE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. DAYTIME SPRINKLES POSSIBLE. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & MILD

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

