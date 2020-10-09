Forecast Discussion 10/9/20 PM: Mild start to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 39°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:34 PM

High pressure keeping our sky clear Friday evening, then mostly clear for the overnight. Warm front lifting into the region keeping us mild for overnight lows. Temperatures cooling near 50 degrees with a southwest wind 0-10 mph.

Dry start to our weekend with some early sunshine. Mostly to partly sunny into the afternoon, also breezy ahead of a cold front. Southwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or more possible for the afternoon. Southwest winds ushering in the warmth. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees, above average for this time of the year. Cold front then moves through the region late day. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns into the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier around sunset, then pushing into the Northern Tier shortly after dark. Storm Prediction Center has the Southern Tier in a Marginal Risk (level 1, level 1 being the lowest) for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Greatest threat for any thunderstorm being strong gusty winds. Showers taper overnight with patchy fog developing. Lows near 50 degrees.

High pressure building in from the north Sunday keeping the area dry through the afternoon. Increasing mid and high level clouds building in from our south as tropical moisture leftover from Delta moves into the region. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 60s, which is seasonable. Chance for showers returns Sunday night and lows near 50 degrees. Rain likely on Monday as remnants of Delta move through the region. Showers may linger through the early part of Tuesday. Highs early next week into the 60s.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY DAY. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

