Forecast Discussion 11/1/20 AM: A mixed bag of weather this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER1ST: 33°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:00 PM

Sunday will stay dry until the afternoon with showers becoming likely during the back-half of the day. High temperatures will push close to 50 degrees along with breezy conditions, it won’t be very enjoyable. South wind anywhere from 10-120 miles per hour sustained with gusts above 25 mph possible. Sunday night, showers should continue with some mixed precipitation working in with lows in the low-30s.

Cooler to start the week on Monday with highs in the low-40s expected. The chances for showers continue with a mix possible throughout your Monday. Tompkins county is under a winter weather advisory from 7:00 PM Sunday through 10:00 AM Monday for a couple inches of lake effect snow possible. The rest of us will just see passing rain/snow showers throughout the day. Some peaks of sunshine are possible during the shower chances. Lows Monday night should drop to the low-30s again.

The forecast on Election Day looks fairly simple. A morning stray shower is possible. Those showers should move out quickly and turn partly sunny for the rest of the day. Highs in the mid-upper 40s expected. Polls close at 9 PM, it will be a cool night. Make sure to vote.

Warming up for the mid and late week as high pressure sets up going into the weekend.

SUNDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. BREEZY. SOME MIXED LATE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

ELECTION DAY: STRAY AM SHOWER. TURNING PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & WARMER

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 43

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter