Forecast Discussion 11/1/20 AM: A mixed bag of weather this week

Forecast Discussion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER1ST: 33°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:00 PM

Sunday will stay dry until the afternoon with showers becoming likely during the back-half of the day. High temperatures will push close to 50 degrees along with breezy conditions, it won’t be very enjoyable. South wind anywhere from 10-120 miles per hour sustained with gusts above 25 mph possible. Sunday night, showers should continue with some mixed precipitation working in with lows in the low-30s.

Cooler to start the week on Monday with highs in the low-40s expected. The chances for showers continue with a mix possible throughout your Monday. Tompkins county is under a winter weather advisory from 7:00 PM Sunday through 10:00 AM Monday for a couple inches of lake effect snow possible. The rest of us will just see passing rain/snow showers throughout the day. Some peaks of sunshine are possible during the shower chances. Lows Monday night should drop to the low-30s again.

The forecast on Election Day looks fairly simple. A morning stray shower is possible. Those showers should move out quickly and turn partly sunny for the rest of the day. Highs in the mid-upper 40s expected. Polls close at 9 PM, it will be a cool night. Make sure to vote.

Warming up for the mid and late week as high pressure sets up going into the weekend.

SUNDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. BREEZY. SOME MIXED LATE
HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY
HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

ELECTION DAY: STRAY AM SHOWER. TURNING PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & WARMER
HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 69 LOW: 43

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now