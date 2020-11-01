Forecast Discussion 11/1/20 AM: A mixed bag of weather this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55°
AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER1ST: 33°
SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM
SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:00 PM
Sunday will stay dry until the afternoon with showers becoming likely during the back-half of the day. High temperatures will push close to 50 degrees along with breezy conditions, it won’t be very enjoyable. South wind anywhere from 10-120 miles per hour sustained with gusts above 25 mph possible. Sunday night, showers should continue with some mixed precipitation working in with lows in the low-30s.
Cooler to start the week on Monday with highs in the low-40s expected. The chances for showers continue with a mix possible throughout your Monday. Tompkins county is under a winter weather advisory from 7:00 PM Sunday through 10:00 AM Monday for a couple inches of lake effect snow possible. The rest of us will just see passing rain/snow showers throughout the day. Some peaks of sunshine are possible during the shower chances. Lows Monday night should drop to the low-30s again.
The forecast on Election Day looks fairly simple. A morning stray shower is possible. Those showers should move out quickly and turn partly sunny for the rest of the day. Highs in the mid-upper 40s expected. Polls close at 9 PM, it will be a cool night. Make sure to vote.
Warming up for the mid and late week as high pressure sets up going into the weekend.
SUNDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. BREEZY. SOME MIXED LATE
HIGH: 50 LOW: 30
MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY
HIGH: 42 LOW: 35
ELECTION DAY: STRAY AM SHOWER. TURNING PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 46 LOW: 30
WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & WARMER
HIGH: 61 LOW: 38
THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 65 LOW: 42
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 67 LOW: 43
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 69 LOW: 43
Connect with the 18 Storm Team.
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter