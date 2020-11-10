Forecast Discussion 11/10/20 PM: Cold front moves through Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 10th: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 10th: 31°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:50 PM

Increasing clouds late Tuesday evening through the overnight. Patchy fog and drizzle possible late. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Cold front moves into the region Wednesday. Chance for showers returns into the mid morning, then occasional rain continues through the afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy and breezy with highs near 70 degrees. Breezy south winds turning to out of the northwest following the cold front. Lingering light showers into the overnight. Average rainfall through the day of 0.25-0.50″, which will be beneficial given our current drought situation. Rainfall not causing any hydro issues, besides typical ponding of water on the roads. Lows Wednesday night into the low to mid 40s.

Rainfall tapers early Thursday morning, then gradual clearing through the day as high pressure builds back into the region. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees, cool but seasonable. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 30s. Filtered sunshine Friday and staying dry. Highs Friday into the 50s. Increasing clouds Saturday, but staying dry with high slowly moving out. Highs Saturday nearing 50. Chance for showers returns Sunday and windy. Highs Sunday into the 50s. Chance for showers continues early next week.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. OCCASIONAL RAIN & BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

