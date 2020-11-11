Forecast Discussion 11/11/20 PM: Fall temperatures returning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 11th: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 11th: 31°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:49 PM

Cold front slowly moves through the region Wednesday. Steady rain for the afternoon, then lingering light shower possible for the evening and overnight. Otherwise, broken clouds with patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Winds turning to out of the north/northwest Thursday, in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front. Cooler and drier air filters into the region through early Thursday morning. This is also as high pressure builds back into the region. Stubborn clouds for the morning, then gradual clearing through late day. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees, cool but seasonable. Mostly clear through the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as tropical moisture from Eta moves up the coast and a weak cold front moves in from the west. Cold front is moisture deprived, but can’t completely rule out a stray light shower for midday. Highs Friday into the low to mid 50s, then overnight lows into the low to mid 30s.

Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds Saturday. Highs Saturday nearing 50, then lows into the low to mid 30s. Chance for showers returns Sunday and windy. Highs Sunday into the 50s. Chance for showers continues early next week as we stay in a lake-effect setup. Highs Monday near 50 degrees, then into the 40s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: AM STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter