Forecast Discussion 11/12/20 PM: Stray shower Friday, dry start to weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 12th: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 12th: 31°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:48 PM

High pressure builds into the region through late day Thursday. Decreasing clouds through late afternoon, then a mainly clear evening and overnight. Valley fog developing late and lows near 30 degrees.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Tropical moisture from Eta moves up the coast, but staying far enough east to have little to no impact on the Twin Tiers. A weak wave moves in during the early morning, increasing our cloud cover around sunrise. Then, a weak cold front moves in from the west during the afternoon. Cold front is moisture deprived, but can’t completely rule out a stray light shower through midday. Highs Friday into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a west/northwest wind. Stray shower still possible for the overnight. Otherwise, intervals of clouds continue. Lows into the low to mid 30s.

Another area of high pressure builds in on Saturday allowing for decreasing clouds. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 40s. Next weather-maker approaches Saturday night allowing for increasing clouds. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Showers spread across the region Sunday as a frontal system moves in. Highs Sunday into the 50s with gusty south winds. Chance for showers continues early next week as we stay in a lake-effect setup with gusty west/northwest winds. Highs Monday near 50 degrees, then 40 degrees for highs Tuesday and Wednesday.

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

