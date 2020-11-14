Forecast Discussion 11/14/20 AM: Quiet Saturday before an active period of weather

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 14th: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 13th: 30°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:46 PM

Quick high pressure builds in on Saturday. Lingering clouds throughout the morning, giving way to sunshine for the afternoon. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 40s. Next weather-maker approaches Saturday night allowing for increasing clouds. Lows near 30 degrees.

A warm front lifts through the region early Sunday morning, allowing for showers to spread across the region through the morning hours. Then, a cold front moves through late day keeping occasional rain through the afternoon. Downpour is possible, but overall rainfall not a concern. Rainfall amounts around 0.25-0.50″. Main concern will be the winds. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph possible, especially in higher elevations of the Finger Lakes. Winds out of the south ahead of the cold front helping temperatures into the low to mid 50s for the afternoon. Winds turn to out of the west/northwest late day as the cold front moves to our east, staying strong overnight. Winds also in favor of lake-effect showers. Rain may mix with snow late as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s.

Chance for showers continues early next week as we stay in a lake-effect setup with gusty west/northwest winds. Highs Monday into the mid to upper 40s. Another disturbance moving through Tuesday keeping a chance for showers for the area. Highs Tuesday near 40 degrees. Isolated showers possible Wednesday through Friday. Highs Wednesday into the 30s. Slightly warmer for the end of the next workweek with highs Thursday into the 40s, then near 50 degrees for highs Friday.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 222

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

