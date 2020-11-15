Forecast Discussion 11/15/20 AM: Rain and wind to close out the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 15th: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 15th: 30°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:45 PM

***A WIND ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR PARTS OF THE TWIN TIERS TODAY***

It is going to be an active second half to our weekend! Cloudy skies right now will give way to rain showers later today. A warm front lifted through overnight. Winds will pick up this morning and gust at times close to 40 mph. A wind advisory is in place for Tompkins, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga Pennsylvania counties. The wind isn’t going anywhere anytime soon either, staying breezy through midweek.

Starting the week off with continued breezy conditions. There is a chance for some mixed showers on Monday with highs in the mid-40s expected. Gusts as high as 28 miles per hour are possible. Low temperatures Monday night should drop to the low-30s, any lingering showers by the evening will be in the form of snow.

The rest of the week is a mixed bag with temperatures dropping considerably on Wednesday, but that is the outlier.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WIND ADVISORY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOLER

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

