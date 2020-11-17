Forecast Discussion 11/17/20 PM: Lingering showers into Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 17th: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 17th: 30°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:44 PM

A west/northwest wind setting us up for lake-effect showers through Tuesday. Scattered snow showers in the evening becoming less intense and widespread for the overnight. A few showers may drop a brief burst of snow; and that combined with gusty winds may reduce visibility for the evening. Stray showers overnight, mainly into northern portions of Schuyler and Steuben counites. Overall additional snowfall accumulation staying light, under 1″ into higher elevations of Steuben and Schuyler counties. Cold and breezy with lows in the low to mid 20s and wind chill temperatures into the teens late overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Lingering shower/flurry into early Wednesday. Otherwise, high pressure building into the region will lead to gradual clearing through late day. Staying cold with a breezy northwest wind. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 30s, below average for this time of the year. Staying dry for the overnight and lows near 20 degrees.

Mid and high-level clouds around for Thursday, but staying dry. Turning warmer with a breezy southwest wind. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees, closer to what we are used to for this time of the year. Lows Thursday night near 40 degrees. Dry weather holds Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and a breezy southwest wind. Highs Friday near 60 degrees, then overnight lows close to 40 degrees. A dry start to the weekend. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Chance for showers returns Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 50s. Chance for showers continues Monday. Highs Monday near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER. GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: BREEZY. FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: BREEZY. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

