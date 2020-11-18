Forecast Discussion 11/18/20 PM: Warmer end to workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 18th: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 18th: 30°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:43 PM

High pressure nudges into the area Wednesday night. Mostly to partly cloudy into the early overnight, then increasing mid and high-level clouds late. Lows near 20 degrees.

High pressure in place Thursday, but some upper-level moisture leading to filtered sunshine for the day. Turning warmer with a breezy southwest wind. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees, closer to what we are used to for highs this time of the year. Lows Thursday night in the mid to upper 30s.

Dry weather holds Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Southwest winds continue to usher in the warmth, helping our temperatures reach near 60 degrees for afternoon highs. Staying dry with increasing clouds overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

A dry start to the weekend under broken cloud cover. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Frontal system moving into the region Sunday bringing our next chance for showers. Highs Sunday near 50 degrees. Chance for showers lingers Monday. Highs Monday near 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: BREEZY. FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: BREEZY. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

