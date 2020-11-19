Forecast Discussion 11/19/20 PM: Warmer Friday, seasonable weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 19th: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 19th: 29°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Building mid and high-level clouds Thursday evening into the overnight. Staying dry through the overnight and mild for overnight temperatures this time of the year. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Southwest wind 0-10 mph.

Dry weather holds Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Southwest winds continue to usher in the warmth, helping our temperatures reach near 60 degrees for afternoon highs. A weak cold front moves through overnight with an isolated shower possible. Otherwise, turning mostly cloudy. Lows near 40 degrees.

An isolated shower still possible Saturday morning as a weak cold front continues to move through the region. Most staying dry, though, with broken cloud cover. Seasonable with highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Dry overnight and lows near 30 degrees.

Frontal system moving into the region Sunday increases our chances for showers. At this vantage point, models not agreeing on timing for the onset of precipitation. The GFS model is showing a faster solution with showers arriving into the morning, then rain through the afternoon and evening. The Euro model is showing a slower solution with showers arriving by late day and the heaviest rain falling overnight. Regardless, this looks like a mainly rain event. Highs Sunday in the mid to upper 40s, then overnight lows near 40 degrees. Chance for showers continues Monday as a cold front moves through the region, giving us a gusty northwest in favor of lake-effect showers. Highs Monday in the mid to upper 40s. Dry Tuesday, then chance for showers again midweek.

FRIDAY: BREEZY. MIX SUN & CLOUDS. LATE PM ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: AM ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

