Forecast Discussion 11/2/20 PM: Lingering showers Tuesday, warmer Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 33°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:59 PM

A breezy and cold northwest/west wind keeping lake-enhanced showers and flurries over portions of the Twin Tiers Monday evening and overnight. Otherwise, broken clouds. Lows into the low to mid 30s.

Lingering showers/flurries through Tuesday morning as we stay in a lake-effect setup, northwest wind 5-15 mph. Seeing little to no impact through the morning, though. Otherwise, intervals of clouds into the afternoon. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 40s. High pressure then builds into the region which leads to decreasing clouds. Turning mostly clear Tuesday night and lows in the low to mid 30s.

High pressure remains in control of the region Wednesday and into the weekend. Sunshine returning for Wednesday along with warmer temperatures. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 60s. Lows Wednesday night in the low to mid 40s. Mid and high-level clouds overhead Thursday, but staying dry. Highs Thursday into the 60s. Mostly sunny Friday with highs into the 60s. Highs for the weekend approaching 70 degrees. Some sunshine this weekend and staying dry.

MONDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 40

MONDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 34

TUESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: WARM, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: WARM, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

