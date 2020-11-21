Forecast Discussion 11/21/20 AM: Cooler but dry to start out weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 21st: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 21st: 29°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:41 PM

Saturday morning skies are mostly cloudy and temperatures are in the mid 40s across the Twin Tiers. Otherwise, mainly cloudy morning and limited sunshine for the afternoon. Seasonable with highs Saturday approaching 50 degrees. Dry overnight with breaks in cloud cover. Lows near 30 degrees.

Frontal system moving into the region Sunday increases our chances for precipitation. Timing and temperatures for the onset of precipitation will decide which type of precipitation we see first. At this vantage point, it looks like a light mix of rain and wet snow is possible by mid morning/early afternoon Sunday. Temperatures warming above freezing for the afternoon allowing for all precipitation to turn to rain. Spotty showers through late day, then steady rain for the evening and overnight. Higher elevations, mainly in the Southern Tier, could see a light snow accumulation through the early part of the day. Accumulation won’t stick around for long as temperatures warm above freezing, though. This will be a mainly rain event, with rainfall amounts mainly under 0.50″. Localized higher amounts possible in any downpour that develops. Highs Sunday in the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows near 40 degrees. A breezy south wind ahead of a cold front, which moves through into the early morning hours Monday.

Steady rain tapers early Monday, but expecting showers to linger through the day as winds turn out of the northwest in favor of lake-effect. Breezy afternoon and highs near 40 degrees. Drying out for the overnight and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Dry Tuesday, then chance for showers again midweek.

SATURDAY: AM ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN

HIGH: 43 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

