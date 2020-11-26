Forecast Discussion 11/26/20 PM: Iso. showers into weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 26th: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 26th: 27°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Isolated showers/patchy drizzle possible Thursday evening through the overnight. Otherwise, mainly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Near repeat of Thursday’s weather for Friday. Leftover moisture combined with a west/northwest wind over the Great Lakes keeping mainly cloudy conditions with us for the day along with isolated showers. Highs Friday near 50 degrees. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A weak disturbance Saturday brings the chance for a stray shower through the first half of the day. Then, a ridge of high pressure will allow for late day decreasing clouds. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 40s. Dry Saturday night and lows near 30 degrees. Staying dry with more sunshine for Sunday as high pressure will be in control of the region. Highs Sunday near 50 degrees. Increasing clouds Sunday night and lows in the low to mid 30s. Low pressure moving up from our south impacts the region for early next week. Rain becomes likely Monday. A gusty south wind ushering in the warmth along with moisture. Highs Monday into the low to mid 50s,above average for this time of the year. Steady rain tapers to showers for the evening and overnight. Lows Monday night near 40 degrees. Cooler air works into the region Tuesday on the backside of the low pressure system. Chance for showers continues Tuesday with the potential for a rain and snow mix. Highs Tuesday into the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Chance for showers lingers through midweek.

FRIDAY: ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

