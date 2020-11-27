Forecast Discussion 11/27/20 PM: Stray showers Saturday, sunshine Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 27th: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 27th: 27°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Isolated showers/patchy drizzle possible Friday evening through the overnight. Otherwise, mainly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A weak disturbance Saturday brings the chance for a stray shower through the during the morning hours. Looking at mainly rainfall for any showers that develop, but wet snow may mix in for higher elevations during the early morning hours. A ridge of high pressure building into the area will allow for late day decreasing clouds. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 40s. Staying dry Saturday night with a mostly clear sky. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Staying dry with more sunshine for Sunday as high pressure will be in control of the region. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 50s, mild for this time of the year. Increasing clouds Sunday night and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Low pressure moving up from our south impacts the region for early next week. Rain becomes likely Monday morning, staying steady for the afternoon. A gusty south wind ushering in the warmth along with moisture. Highs Monday into the low to mid 50s, above average for this time of the year. Steady rain tapers to showers for the evening and overnight. Lows Monday night near 40 degrees. Cooler air works into the region Tuesday on the backside of the low pressure system. Showers likely Tuesday with the potential for a rain and snow mix. Highs Tuesday into the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Chance for showers lingers through midweek.

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWERS EARLY, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

