Forecast Discussion 11/3/20 PM: Warming up with sunshine returning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 3RD: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 3RD: 32°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:58 PM

High pressure building into the region leading to a quiet stretch of weather. Decreasing clouds Tuesday evening as winds subside. Turning clear and seasonably cold for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

High pressure continues to build into the region Wednesday and continues into the weekend. Sunshine returning for Wednesday along with warmer temperatures. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 60s, above average for this time of the year. A southwest breeze through the afternoon 5-15 mph. Staying clear overnight with lows near 40 degrees.

Mid and high-level clouds overhead Thursday, but staying dry. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 60s, again with a breezy southwest wind. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Mostly sunny Friday with highs into the mid to upper 60s. Lows Friday night into the low to mid 40s. Staying mild through the weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday near 70 degrees. Some sunshine this weekend and staying dry.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 56

