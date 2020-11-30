Forecast Discussion 11/30/20 PM: Rain and snow showers for our Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 30th: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 30th: 26°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Heaviest of Monday’s rainfall has moved out of the region and we are in the dry slot of the storm system. Things are still damp as we have low clouds and drizzle along with scattered showers throughout the rest of the night. Skies remain cloudy and lows head to around 40 degrees.

Estimated rainfall accumulation through early Tuesday morning will be between 0.50-1″, localized higher amounts will be possible. The above mentioned low-pressure system will be situated to the north of the region for Tuesday. We will begin to deal with wrap-around moisture that is associated with this weather system and winds will begin to shift out of the west/north-west ushering colder air over the warm waters of Lake Erie. Lake effect showers will begin to develop during the morning hours. We are anticipating the potential for scattered rain/snow showers on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Western portions of both New York and Pennsylvania are expected to see their first significant snowfall of the season. Here in our area, we will mainly see a rain event. This being said, the higher terrain in Western Steuben county will have the chance to see light snow showers; snowfall accumulation is looking to be light. Highs for both Tuesday and Wednesday will hover near 40 degrees.

An area of high pressure will build in for Thursday and the first half of Friday. This will lead to a brief period of dry weather for our region. Thanks to some leftover moisture from the system that moved through for the first half of the week, we will see filtered sunshine through mid to high-level clouds. Clouds will begin to fully thicken throughout Friday with spotty showers possible late date. At this vantage point, the weekend does not look to be a complete washout but isolated showers will be possible. This will all be determined the track of the next storm system that is anticipated to move through the region. Models are not in agreement at this time and this is something we will monitor through the week.

TUESDAY: SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH:35 LOW:22

