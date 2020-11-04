Forecast Discussion 11/4/20 PM: Staying mild & dry

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 4th: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 4th: 32°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:57 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker through the end of the week. Clear Wednesday evening through the overnight. Isolated wind gusts reducing fog formation. Lows near 40 degrees.

Mid and high-level clouds filter through the area Thursday, but staying dry. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 60s, again with a breezy southwest wind. Mid and high-level clouds thicken Thursday evening and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Clouds giving way to sunshine Friday. Staying mild for this time of the year with highs near 70 degrees. Lows Friday night into the low to mid 40s. Unseasonably warm weekend ahead with highs both Saturday and Sunday near 70 degrees. Overnight lows both nights into the 40s. Staying dry as sunshine continues. Mild start to early next week with highs near 70 degrees. Seeing a little more cloud cover ahead of our next weather-maker. Slight chance for showers Tuesday, then chance for showers Wednesday.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

