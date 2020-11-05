Forecast Discussion 11/5/20 PM: Pleasant into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 5th: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 5th: 32°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:55 PM

Upper level moisture leading to building mid and high-level clouds Thursday evening into the overnight. Still, we stay dry and mild for this time of the year. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 40s.

Clouds giving way to sunshine Friday as high pressure continues to be our main weather-maker. Staying mild with highs near 70 degrees, above average for this time of the year. Lows Friday night into the low to mid 40s under a mainly clear sky.

Unseasonably warm weekend ahead with highs both Saturday and Sunday near 70 degrees. Overnight lows both nights near 40 degrees or slightly warmer. Staying dry as sunshine continues. Mild start to early next week with highs near 70 degrees. Seeing a little more cloud cover ahead of our next weather-maker. Next cold front moves through on Wednesday bringing our next chance for rainfall.

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

