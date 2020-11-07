Forecast Discussion 11/7/20 AM: Sunshine and warm weather continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 7th: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 7th: 32°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:53 PM

A chilly start to our weekend! Temperatures in the 30’s for the valley locations and lower 40’s up by the Finger Lakes. Clear skies and calm winds have allowed for these temperatures to really fall back overnight. For your Saturday, expect a sunny day with temperatures well above seasonable. We are talking highs in the low to mid 70’s, feeling more like September rather than November. we remain dry for the next couple of days thanks to a high pressure that continues to dominate the region into the weekend with warm and sunny weather. Sunday night will be familiar with lows in the upper 30’s and mostly clear skies.

Continuing the pattern into Sunday and Monday with highs on both days in the low-mid 70s and sunny skies. The pattern breaks going into the midweek Tuesday evening and Wednesday with rain chances as an approaching cold front moves through, dropping the highs for the rest of the week back closer to average.

SATURDAY: SUNNY & NICE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 40

MONDAY: SUNNY. WARM CONTINUES

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE. PM SHOWER CHANCES

HIGH: 70 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter