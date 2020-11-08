Forecast Discussion 11/8/20 AM: Warmth and sunshine to wrap up the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 8th: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 8th: 32°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Another chilly start to our Sunday morning! Temperatures in the 30’s for most of us. These cold temperatures are thanks to the clear skies and light winds. Skies will remain clear and sun will be ample today. This afternoon expect high temperatures back into the 70s, another unseasonable day!

Continuing the pattern into Monday with highs on both days in the low-mid 70s and sunny skies. The pattern breaks going into the midweek Tuesday evening and Wednesday with rain chances as an approaching cold front moves through, dropping the highs for the rest of the week back closer to average.

SUNDAY: SUNNY & NICE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 39

MONDAY: SUNNY. WARMTH CONTINUES

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE. PM SHOWER CHANCES

HIGH: 70 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

