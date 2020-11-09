Forecast Discussion 11/9/20 PM: Unseasonably warm into midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 9th: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 9th: 31°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:51 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker through the start of the workweek. Clear Monday evening, then mostly clear to partly cloudy late. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Most of our cloud cover burns off through Tuesday morning. Staying dry, mild and breezy. Highs Tuesday near 70 degrees, above average for this time of the year. Increasing clouds Tuesday evening into the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Cold front moves into the region Wednesday. Chance for showers returns into the early morning, then occasional showers through the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorm also possible. Otherwise, cloudy with highs near 70 degrees. Breezy south winds turning to out of the west following the cold front. Lingering showers into the overnight. Average rainfall through the day of 0.50-0.75″, which will be beneficial given our current drought situation. Rainfall not causing any hydro issues, besides typical ponding of water on the roads. Lows Wednesday night into the low to mid 40s.

Rainfall tapers early Thursday morning, then gradual clearing through the day as high pressure builds back into the region. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 50s, cool but seasonable. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 30s. Filtered sunshine Friday and staying dry. Highs Friday into the 50s. Staying dry with high pressure slowly moving out Saturday. Highs Saturday nearing 50. Chance for showers returns Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 50s.

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

