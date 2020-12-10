Forecast Discussion 12/10/20: Dry end to workweek, chance for weekend showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 10th: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 10th: 23°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Partly cloudy to mostly clear Thursday evening through the overnight. Staying dry through the overnight with patchy valley fog possible late. Potential for freezing fog as temperatures drop in the mid 20s to lower 30s for overnight lows.

Area of high pressure in control of the region Friday. Staying dry through the day with increasing mid and high-level clouds. Highs Friday near 50 degrees, mild for this time of the year. Lows Friday night in the low to mid 30s.

Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds as an area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes. Staying dry through the afternoon and highs near 50 degrees. Warm front associated with this system lifts through the region late day, bringing a chance for showers by evening and overnight. Precipitation stays as rainfall with overnight lows near 40 degrees. Chance for showers continues Sunday as the area of low pressure moves north and also drags a cold front through the region. Weekend rainfall amounts staying light, we won’t be seeing a washout. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures remain mild with highs near 50 degrees. Cold front then moves through, changing a stronger southwest wind to out of the northwest. Cooler temperatures moving in through late day with lows near 30 degrees. Northwest wind stays breezy Monday and in favor of lake-effect showers. Highs Monday into the mid to upper 30s. Stray flurry possible Tuesday. Highs into the 30s. Chance for showers returns midweek as another area of low pressure impacts the region.

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 32

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

