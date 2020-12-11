Forecast Discussion 12/11/20 PM: Chance for light showers this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 11th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 11th: 22°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Mid and high-level clouds overhead Friday evening, then building cloud cover overnight. Staying dry with a calm southerly wind. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds as an area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes. Staying dry through the afternoon with a southeast wind 0-10 mph. Another mild day with highs into the upper 40s to lower 50s, above average for this time of the year. Warm front associated with this system lifts through the region bringing a chance for light spotty showers by evening and overnight. Precipitation stays as rainfall with overnight lows near 40 degrees. Not everyone seeing showers, but clouds continue.

Chance for light showers lingers Sunday as the area of low pressure moves north and also drags a cold front through the region. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures remain mild with highs nearing 50 degrees. Cold front then moves through, changing a stronger southwest wind to out of the northwest. Cooler temperatures moving in through late day with lows near 30 degrees. Northwest wind stays breezy Monday and in favor of lake-effect showers. Highs Monday near 40 degrees. Stray flurry possible Tuesday. Highs through midweek into the 30s. Chance for showers returns midweek as another area of low pressure impacts the region.

FRIDAY NIGHT: BUILDING CLOUD COVER. STAYING DRY

LOW: 33

SATURDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

