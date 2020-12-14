Forecast Discussion 12/14/20 PM: Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 14th: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 14th: 21°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

*Winter Storm Watch issued for Chemung, Tioga (N.Y.), Bradford and Tioga (Pa.) counties from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning*

A gusty northwest wind continues Monday evening, in favor of lake-effect showers. Moisture decreases late, but lingering flurries still possible. Mostly to partly cloudy, otherwise. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

A weak wave moves through Tuesday morning. Stray showers possible, mainly into the Finger Lakes. Moisture again decreases by midmorning, but lingering flurries still possible. Otherwise, late day breaks in cloud cover. Breezy northwest wind keeping us colder than average with highs near 30 degrees. Increasing mid/high clouds through Tuesday night. Lows in the mid to upper teens.

Attention turns to our first winter storm of the season moving in midweek. An area of low pressure develops to our southeast and rides up along the coast Wednesday through Thursday. Dry start to Wednesday, but with building cloud cover. At this vantage point, it looks like snow moves into the Twin Tiers during the Wednesday evening commute. Moderate to heavy snow then likely Wednesday night into the early morning hours Thursday. Steady snow begins to taper through Thursday morning, but lingering snow showers still possible into the afternoon. Exact track of this system will play a role in how much snow we will see. For example, if this system stays farther south and east of the Twin Tiers, that means less snowfall for our area. Any farther north and west, that means more snowfall for our area. At this vantage point, we are expecting anywhere from 2-7″ of snow accumulation for most of the Twin Tiers. Lowest amounts will be in northern Steuben and Schuyler counties, expecting a trace to 4″ in those areas. Closer to the N.Y. and Pa. boarder, expecting 4-7″ of snow accumulation. Highest amount of snow accumulation will likely be in the Northern Tier and farther south, where areas could see 7″ or more into Thursday morning. Regardless, biggest impact will be during the Wednesday night and Thursday morning commute. Blowing snow is also possible as winds will be gusty at times. Temperature wise, we will be cold enough to see just snow rather than a mix of precipitation. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday near 30 degrees, then overnight lows near 20 degrees.

Low pressure pulls east off of the coast through late day Thursday, allowing for snow to eventually come to an end. Dry end to the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds Friday. Highs into the low to mid 30s. Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds. Flurries possible Saturday night, then chance for light showers Sunday. Highs both Saturday and Sunday near 40 degrees and overnight lows near 30 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: BREEZY. FLURRIES POSSIBLE. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 24

TUESDAY: BREEZY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. EARLY SHOWER/FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: LINGERING SNOW. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. PM FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

