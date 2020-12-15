Forecast Discussion 12/15/20 PM: First winter storm of the season moves in

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 15th: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 15th: 21°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

*Winter Storm Warning issued for Tioga (N.Y.), Tioga (Pa.) & Bradford counties from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning*

*Winter Storm Watch issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tompkins counties from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning*

Stray flurry Tuesday evening, then dry overnight with a ridge of high pressure over the region. Mid and high-level clouds overnight and lows in the mid to upper teens.

Attention turns to our first winter storm of the season moving in midweek. An area of low pressure develops to our southeast and rides up along the coast Wednesday through Thursday. Dry start to Wednesday, but with building cloud cover. Models timing snow to move into the Northern Tier between 3-5 pm, pushing north into the Southern Tier shortly after. Snow will impact the evening commute. Moderate to heavy snow then likely Wednesday night into the early morning hours Thursday. Snowfall rates of 2-3″ per hour possible overnight, especially into the Northern Tier. Steady snow begins to taper through Thursday morning, but lingering snow showers still possible into the afternoon.

Exact track of this system will play a role in how much snow we will see. With recent model runs, this system is now trending farther north and west than originally forecasted. Expected snow accumulation has been upped with these recent model runs. Highest amount of snow accumulation will be in the Northern Tier and farther south, where areas will likely see 12-18″ of snow into Thursday morning with isolated higher amounts possible into northeast Pa. Closer to the N.Y. and Pa. boarder, expecting 8-12″ of snow accumulation with isolated higher amounts also possible. Lowest amounts will be in northern Steuben and Schuyler counties, expecting an average of 5-9″ in those areas. Regardless, biggest impact will be during the Wednesday night and Thursday morning commute. Best to avoid hitting the roads if possible. Blowing snow is also possible as winds will be gusty at times. Temperature wise, we will be cold enough to see just snow rather than a mix of precipitation. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday near 30 degrees, then overnight lows near 20 degrees.

Low pressure pulls east off of the coast through late day Thursday, allowing for snow to eventually come to an end. Dry end to the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds Friday. Highs into the low to mid 30s. Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds. Flurries possible Saturday night, then chance for light showers Sunday. Highs into the 30s and highs Sunday near 40 degrees. Overnight lows both nights in the mid 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: STRAY FLURRY. MID/HIGH CLOUDS THICKEN

LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW ARRIVES EARLY TO MID AFTERNOON. SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES

HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUN. CHANCE PM FLURRIES

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

