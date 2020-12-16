Forecast Discussion 12/16/20 PM: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 16th: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 16th: 21°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

*Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Twin Tiers from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning*

Twin Tiers getting hit with their first winter storm of the season. Main area of low pressure to our south moves up along the coast through late day Wednesday. While doing so, this system merges with a smaller area of low pressure and also drawing moisture in from the mid-Atlantic. Steady snow arrived by the afternoon and continues to stay steady Wednesday evening and overnight. Moderate to heavy snow falls through the overnight into the early morning hours Thursday. Snowfall rates of 2-3″ per hour likely overnight, especially into the Northern Tier. Steady snow begins to taper around sunrise Thursday, but lingering snow showers still possible into the afternoon.

Expected snow accumulation has been upped with these recent model runs. Highest amount of snow accumulation will be in the Northern Tier and farther south, where areas will likely see at least a foot of snow. Higher amounts of snow accumulation possible into the Northern Tier, closer to 2 feet in any heavy snow bands that occur overnight. Closer to the N.Y. and Pa. boarder, expecting and average of 10-16″ of snow accumulation with isolated higher amounts also possible. Lowest amounts will be in northern Steuben and Schuyler counties, expecting an average of 6-10″ in those areas. Regardless, biggest impact will be Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Best to avoid hitting the roads if possible. Blowing snow is also possible as winds will be gusty at times. Temperature wise, we will be cold enough to see just snow rather than a mix of precipitation. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday near 30 degrees, then overnight lows near 20 degrees.

Low pressure pulls east off of the coast through late day Thursday, allowing for snow to eventually come to an end. Dry end to the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds Friday. Highs into the low to mid 30s. Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds. Flurries possible Saturday night, then chance for light showers Sunday. Highs into the 30s and highs Sunday near 40 degrees. Overnight lows both nights in the mid 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: STRAY FLURRY. MID/HIGH CLOUDS THICKEN

LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW ARRIVES EARLY TO MID AFTERNOON. SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES

HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUN. CHANCE PM FLURRIES

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

