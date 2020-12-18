Forecast Discussion 12/17/20 PM: Quiet but cold end to workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 17th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 17th: 20°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Broken cloud cover continues Thursday evening and overnight. Calm wind and staying dry. Lows in the mid to upper teens.

Area of high pressure building in from our north Friday will allow for a quiet but cold end to the workweek. Staying dry with late day breaks in cloud cover. Highs Friday near 30 degrees, slightly below average for this time of the year. We could see partial clearing come Friday night, which will mean a big drop in temperatures when taking a snow covered ground into consideration. Temperatures dropping into the single digits to low teens for overnight lows.

Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing mid and high-level clouds. Looking like some areas could get just above freezing for temperatures Saturday afternoon with forecasted highs into the low to mid 30s. Flurries possible late Saturday night and lows into the 20s. Next disturbance moves in Sunday, which brings a chance for both rain and snow showers. Additional snow accumulation Sunday staying light, little if any at all. Highs Sunday approaching 40 degrees, then overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Mainly dry start to early next week before another chance for showers Monday night and Tuesday. Highs early next week near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: BROKEN CLOUDS

LOW: 15

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUN. CHANCE PM FLURRIES

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

