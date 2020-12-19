Forecast Discussion 12/19/20 AM: Bitterly cold start to our weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 19th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 19th: 20°

SATURAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:38 PM

A downright bitterly cold start to our weekend with temperatures at or below zero for most of our valley locations Saturday morning. Low of -6 degrees in Elmira just a couple degrees short of a record. Fresh snowpack, calm winds, clear skies and arctic air have allowed for our temperatures to really bottom out. Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing mid and high-level clouds. Looking like some areas could get just above freezing for temperatures Saturday afternoon with forecasted highs into the low to mid 30s. Chance for a stray shower for Saturday evening and overnight, best chances into the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. Little to no additional accumulations, mainly trace amounts. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Disturbance over the region Sunday keeping the chance for light showers. Expecting mainly light snow, but some light rain may also mix in as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s for afternoon highs. Additional snow accumulation Sunday staying light, little if any at all. Any snowfall tapers Sunday night and lows near 30 degrees. Dry start Monday with increasing clouds. Highs near 40 degrees. Another wave moves through bringing the chance for light showers Monday night and Tuesday. Highs Tuesday nearing 40 degrees. Dry Wednesday with highs near 40 degrees. Frontal system moves in for the end of the week, bringing the chance for more showers.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

