Forecast Discussion 12/21/20 PM: Stray showers to start week, frontal system moves in Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 21st: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 21st: 19°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

A weak area of low pressure bringing the chance for stray light showers Monday night. Otherwise, mainly cloudy. Lows near 30 degrees.

Chance for light showers continues Tuesday as low pressure moves east and sets us up for lake-effect showers. Expecting mainly snow, but some light rain may also mix in during the afternoon. Overall snow staying light, only trace amounts. Highs Tuesday near 40 degrees with a breezy northwest wind. Wedge of high pressure builds in through late day allowing for decreasing clouds into the overnight. Dry Tuesday night into Wednesday. Lows near 20 degrees.

High pressure keeping us dry on Wednesday. Mid and high-level clouds filter into the region through the afternoon. Highs Wednesday near 40 degrees. Staying dry through most of the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Eyes on a frontal system moving in Thursday. Increasing southerly winds will usher warmth and moisture into the region. Rain develops during the morning, turning steady into the afternoon. Watching for moderate to heavy rain then for the evening and early overnight. This brings flooding concerns when taking heavy rain into consideration and a decent amount of melting snow. Temperatures climbing into the upper 40s to lower 50s for afternoon highs. Timing of a cold front looks to be during the late overnight hours. This will allow for rain to turn over to snowfall from west to east late overnight and early Friday morning. Biggest concern during this time will be the potential for a flash freeze. Temperatures dropping below freezing will cause moisture on the roads to freeze. This will impact your commute Thursday night and Friday morning. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

Lingering steady snow continues through early Friday morning, then tapering to showers for the afternoon. At this early vantage point, it looks like minor accumulations are possible. Highs Friday in the 20s, then dropping into the teens for overnight lows. Looking ahead to the weekend, stray showers possible, but most staying dry. Highs Saturday into the 20s, then into the 30s for Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CHANCE FOR LIGHT SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE & BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

