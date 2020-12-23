Forecast Discussion 12/22/20 PM: Flash Flood Watch issued for Thursday afternoon until noon Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 22nd: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 22nd: 19°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:40 PM

*Areal Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers Thursday afternoon until noon Christmas Day.*

High pressure building into the region putting an end to light showers Tuesday evening. Dry overnight under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

High pressure keeping us dry on Wednesday. Mid and high-level clouds filter into the region through the afternoon. Highs Wednesday near 40 degrees with a breezy south wind. Staying dry through most of the overnight. Lows in the lows to mid 30s.

Eyes on a frontal system moving in Thursday. Increasing southerly winds will usher warmth and moisture into the region. Light showers develop during the morning, then rain turning steady by early afternoon. Light to moderate rain by the early afternoon, then moderate to heavy rain by late afternoon and early evening. Rain then continues into the overnight, still moderate to heavy at times. Rainfall amounts ranging from 1-2″ with isolated higher amounts possible, especially into the Northern Tier. Heavy rain combined with melting snow has prompted an Area Flood Watch for the Twin Tiers. Keeping an eye on urban, low-lying and poor drainage areas. River flooding is also possible with water levels expected to rise. Temperatures climbing into the upper 40s to lower 50s for afternoon highs. Models still not in agreement on timing of the cold front, but consensus looks to be late overnight into the predawn hours Friday. As the cold front passes, this will allow for rain to turn over to snowfall from west to east late overnight and early Friday morning. While we are expecting only minor snow accumulations, the biggest concern during this time will be the potential for a flash freeze. Temperatures rapidly dropping below freezing will cause moisture on the roads to freeze. This will impact your commute Thursday night and Friday morning with untreated surface becoming icy. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

Lingering steady snow continues through early Friday morning, then tapering to showers for the afternoon. At this early vantage point, expecting minor accumulations. Models ranging from a trace up to about 4″, highest amounts will be in western N.Y. and Pa. These numbers will likely change as models start to agree more on timing of the cold front (i.e. the earlier the cold front moves through, the faster the change over from rain to snow will happen). Highs Friday near 30 degrees, then dropping into the teens for overnight lows. Looking ahead to the weekend, stray showers possible, but most staying dry. Highs Saturday into the 20s, then into the 30s for Sunday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWER/FLURRY. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE & BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

