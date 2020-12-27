Forecast Discussion 12/27/20 AM: Dry & seasonable Sunday afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 27th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 27th: 17°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:43 PM

Lingering low clouds Sunday morning, then mid and high-level clouds for the afternoon. Staying dry, courtesy of high pressure building in from the south. Highs Sunday into the mid to upper 30s, near average for this time of the year. Hitting our overnight low by late evening with temperatures only cooling near 30. Warming slightly overnight as clouds return, trapping heat in at the surface, and winds increase out of the south.

Warm front lifts through the region Sunday night, followed by a cold front on Monday. Chance for light showers returns into the early morning hours. Temperatures close to freezing at this point, so we could see light snow and even some freezing rain for the onset of showers. Spotty ice is possible Monday morning, mainly in the higher elevations of Steuben County. Chance for light showers continues with snow mixing with and turning to rain into the afternoon. Highs Monday near 40 degrees. Winds out of the southwest 5-15 mph, then turning to out of the west/northwest as a cold front moves through late day. Winds in favor of lake-effect showers Monday night. Little to no snow accumulation, though. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

Lingering lake-effect showers Tuesday as winds continue out of the northwest 5-15 mph. Winds also in favor of colder than average temperatures with highs Tuesday approaching 30 degrees. High pressure builds in late day, which will help dry us out and allow for some clearing. Temperatures Tuesday night falling into the teens for overnight lows. Increasing mid and high-level clouds Wednesday. Staying dry and highs into the 30s. Lows Wednesday night near 30 degrees.

Attention then turns to our News Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day forecast. Rain becomes likely Thursday, then potential for a wintry mix/snow into Thursday night. Looking at more rain on Friday, then the potential for a wintry mix/snow again overnight. Keeping an eye on this over the next few days as models come into better agreement on what to expect.

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT MIXED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

NEW YEAR’S DAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter