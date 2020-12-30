Forecast Discussion 12/30/20 PM: Multiple storm systems impacting the area into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 30th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 30th: 17°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:45 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Tioga (N.Y.) & Tompkins counties until 7 AM Thursday.*

*Winter Storm Watch issued for Tioga County (Pa.) from noon Friday until 1 AM Saturday.*

Cold front moves into the area through late day Wednesday. Chance for stray showers into the early evening, then chance for showers increases for the late evening and overnight as the cold front pushes through. Expecting mainly a cold rain, but pockets of sleet and freezing rain may also mix in. Icy spots possible on bridges/overpasses and untreated surfaces. Cold rain turning to light snow late as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s for overnight lows.

Lingering snow showers/flurries early Thursday morning before high pressure builds into the region. Snowfall amount staying light. High pressure will hold of any more precipitation through the afternoon and overnight. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 30s, then overnight lows near 20 degrees.

Dry start to Friday, then our next wave of low pressure impacts the region. At this vantage point, looking like a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain arrives by late afternoon and early evening. We could see a glazing of ice as these showers move through, which means icy spots on untreated surfaces. Hazardous travel is possible through Friday night. Warm front lifts through the region overnight, allowing for the wintry mix to turn to a cold rain by Saturday morning. Temperatures holding in the 30s throughout the day and overnight.

Chance for showers then lingers Saturday before high pressure dries us out late day. Highs Saturday into the 40s, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Another disturbance moves through on Sunday bringing the chance for showers. Highs Sunday into the 30s. Most staying dry for early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR EVENING, THEN INCREASING CLOUDS LATE

LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: AM FLURRIES POSSIBLE, THEN CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 38 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

