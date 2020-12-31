Forecast Discussion 12/31/20 PM: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 31st: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 31st: 16°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:46 PM

* Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers Friday until 1 AM Saturday*

High pressure in place through late day Thursday. Turning mostly clear to partly cloudy for the overnight and staying dry. Lows near 20 degrees.

Dry start to Friday, then our next wave of low pressure impacts the region. At this vantage point, looking like a wintry mix with sleet and freezing rain arriving into the Northern Tier between 3-5 pm, then pushing north into the Southern Tier shortly after. Wintry mix then turns to mainly freezing rain by the evening and early overnight. We could see a glazing of ice as these showers move through, which means icy spots on untreated surfaces. Hazardous travel is possible through Friday evening and night. Warm front lifts through the region overnight, allowing for showers to turn over to a cold rain after midnight. Brief downpours possible through late. Temperatures holding in the 30s throughout the day and overnight.

Chance for showers then lingers Saturday before high pressure dries us out for late day. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Another disturbance moves through on Sunday bringing the chance for both rain and snow showers. Potential for a quick coating of snow through late day. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Lingering light showers possible into Monday morning, then drying out. Highs Monday near 40 degrees. Most staying dry into midweek with highs near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 19

FRIDAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. TURNING CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX/RAIN & BREEZY.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

