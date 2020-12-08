Forecast Discussion 12/8/2020 PM: Returning to average temps. tomorrow with chances for showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 9th: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 9th: 23°

WESNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:36 PM

We returned to average highs today with the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport reading an unofficial high of 39 degrees today. Cloud cover decreased to near nothing during the afternoon. Tonight, while seeing lows drop briefly to the mid-20s before rising as cloudy skies take over. There is a chance for some snow overnight, not expecting anything near major in terms of accumulation.

Tomorrow, starting off the day with cool temperatures and snow showers possible. The cloudy skies will remain and the snow should transition to a mix during the midday and rain a short time later, highs in the low-40s expected. Cloudy skies are likely to stick around as the showers dwindle tomorrow night with lows near freezing.

As that system moves out, some westerly flow sets up over the Twin Tiers and high-pressure ridging attempts to set up over the southeast U.S. We’ll warm up to the mid-40s on Thursday, which is above average. Partly sunny skies are going to remain dominant for most of the week.

Warming even more going into Friday and Saturday with highs in the low-50s possible. Chances for showers move back in as our next system approaches the area.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW TO MIX TO RAIN.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. TURNING CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 51 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE ISOLATED FLURRIES

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE ISOLATED FLURRIES

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter