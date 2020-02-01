Forecast Discussion 2/1/2020 AM: Cloudy day to start the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 1ST: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 1ST: 15°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 5:21 PM

High pressure moving into the region to keep us mostly dry and very cloudy today. Chilly temperatures, though still above average for highs today, in the upper 30s. We could see a stray shower, sprinkle, or flurry today, however, the chance is low. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 20s.

Tomorrow begins a real warming trend for the region, though it won’t be very pretty to look at. Another cloudy day for Groundhog Day with some showers definitely possible. Highs temperatures tomorrow in the very low 40s, well above average for this time of year. Tomorrow night will see lows right around freezing.

The beginning of the week continues the warming trend with some sunshine that will hopefully grace our presence. Highs Monday in the upper 40s, with the real possibility of hitting that elusive 50 degrees mark if we get enough sunshine. Staying dry Monday as well, it should prove to be a fairly nice start to the workweek. Lows Monday night will drop to the lower 30s as cloud cover does move back in, if clouds move slowly we could drop a little lower.

Mid-week has some precipitation concerns, especially in the overnight hours Tuesday and Wednesday. Nothing major, but a couple of slick spots could be possible through the midweek during the very early morning hours, but we’ll talk more in detail on that when it is closer.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY FLURRY, SPRINKLE, OR SHOWER.

HIGH: 37

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

MONDAY: SOME SUNSHINE. WARMER

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter