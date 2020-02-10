Forecast Discussion 2/10/20 PM: Light showers possible for early in the week







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 10TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 10TH: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:34 PM

Frontal boundary slowly moving through the region Monday bringing some light rainfall to the Twin Tiers. Patchy drizzle to patchy freezing drizzle through the evening and overnight. Lows Monday night near 30 degrees.

Clouds continue into Tuesday with patchy freezing drizzle to flurries possible early in the morning. Watching for a stray shower into the early afternoon, otherwise, some late day breaks in cloud cover. Highs Tuesday into the low 40s, slightly above average for this time of the year. Winds out of the northwest through Tuesday night, which may bring a few lake-effect showers to the Twin Tiers. Lows Tuesday night near 20 degrees.

High pressure builds into the region Wednesday. Dry through most of the day, but with increasing cloud cover as our next frontal system approaches the region. Highs Wednesday near 40 degrees. Frontal system moving into the region Wednesday night through Thursday. Temperatures cold enough for the onset of precipitation to be snow with a quick 1-3″ of accumulation possible. Temperatures warming into the morning will allow snow to mix with and turn to a sleet/freezing rain mix, then to rain by late morning. Highs Thursday near 40 degrees. Frigid temperatures working into the region Friday. Highs into the teens, and lows Friday night near zero degrees. Chance for flurries Friday. High pressure over the region Saturday giving us some sunshine. Highs Saturday into the 20s. Chance for showers returns Sunday. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. AM FREEZING DRIZZLE. STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 42

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN

HIGH: 39 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 15 LOW: -4

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

