Forecast Discussion 2/10/21 PM: Light snow tonight, below average temps. this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 10th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 10th: 16°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:34 PM

Disturbance passing to our south brings light snowfall to the Twin Tiers by late Wednesday evening into the early overnight. Snow moves into the Northern Tier first, then spreads across most of the Southern Tier all before midnight. Farther north into the Finger Lakes, less likely to see snowfall. Steady snow for most of the area through late, then tapering by sunrise Thursday. Overall snowfall of a trace-2″, highest amounts into the Northern Tier. Lows in the mid to upper teens.

Most of the snowfall wraps up by sunrise Thursday. Mainly cloudy morning, then broken cloud cover for the afternoon. A north/northwest wind brings the chance for a late day stray shower, best chances into the Finger Lakes. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 20s, below average for time of the year. Dry late Thursday night and cold. Lows near 10 degrees.

Chance for a stray light shower or flurry Friday. Otherwise, limited sun and cold. Highs near 20 degrees. Breaks in clouds late day and lows into the single digits. Unsettled weather continues this weekend as our area will be between two low pressure systems. A stronger area of low pressure rides east along the coast, while a weaker system moves into the Great Lakes. The system along the coast stays far enough east to have little to no impact on our area. We will see moisture overspread our area from the weaker system to our west, though. Chance for snow returns by late day Saturday into the overnight, then lingers for Sunday. At this early vantage point, only expecting light snow accumulations. If the stronger area of low pressure tracts any farther west, this will mean more snowfall in our area. This will be something to watch over the next few days. Highs Saturday near 20 degrees, then into the 20s for highs Sunday. Slight chance for showers Monday, then watching another area of low pressure move into the region for midweek.

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY PM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW:13

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 22 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 9

MONDAY NIGHT: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 5

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 11

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter