Forecast Discussion 2/11/21 PM: Below average temperatures continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 11th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 11th: 16°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:35 PM

North/northwest wind in favor of lake-effect showers and flurries Thursday evening. Overall snowfall staying light. Winds turning to out of the northeast late, allowing for lake-effect to come to an end. Breaks in cloud cover late and cold. Lows into the single digits to near 10 degrees. Winds will drop wing chill temperatures to near zero or just below into early Friday morning.

Chance for a stray light shower or flurry Friday. Otherwise, limited sun and cold. Highs near 20 degrees, below average for this time of the year. Breaks in clouds late day and lows into the single digits.

Unsettled weather continues this weekend as our area will be between two low pressure systems. A stronger area of low pressure rides east along the coast, while a weaker system moves into the Great Lakes. The system along the coast stays far enough east to have minimal impact on our area. We will see moisture overspread our area from the weaker system to our west, though. Chance for snow returns by late day Saturday into the overnight, then lingers for Sunday. At this early vantage point, only expecting light snow accumulations with an average of 1-4″ into Sunday morning. If the stronger area of low pressure tracts any farther west, this will mean more snowfall in our area. This will be something to watch over the next few days. Highs Saturday near 20 degrees, then near 30 degrees for highs Sunday. Chance for light showers Monday, then watching another area of low pressure move into the region for midweek. Potential for accumulating snow Tuesday into Wednesday. Keeping an eye on this system during the next couple of days as models are not in agreement on timing and track. Track of this system will play a role in how much snowfall we will see into midweek.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS/FLURRIES

HIGH: 23 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 23 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW MAY LINGER

HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

