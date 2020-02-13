Forecast Discussion 2/12/20 PM: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers Wednesday evening through Thursday morning







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 12TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 12TH: 16°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:36 PM

The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Tiers, details here.

Low pressure moving into the region Wednesday brings snow to the Twin Tiers by late evening. A wedge of warm air aloft will allow for snow to transition to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain into the predawn hours Thursday. Snow accumulations of 2-5″ for the Twin Tiers with a glazing of ice also likely into morning commute. Untreated surfaces likely to be slick through the morning hours. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

A strong cold front pushes into the region Thursday. Temperatures starting the day in the mid to upper 30s, dropping through afternoon and overnight. Cold front turning our winds to out of the northwest, allowing for lingering lake-effect snow showers through the afternoon and overnight. Possibility for a snow squall, which means reduced visibility in brief periods of heavy snow. Lows Thursday night into the low to mid teens.

Lingering lake-effect possible into early Friday before high pressure takes hold of the region. Main concern Friday, though, being the frigid temperatures. Highs into the mid to upper teens and wind chill temperatures for the afternoon close to zero degrees. Temperatures drop under mainly clear skies Friday night with lows dipping just below zero for many of us around the Twin Tiers. High pressure holds for the start of the weekend. Staying dry but cold Saturday, highs into the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures making a rebound Sunday into early next week. A weak disturbance brings the chance for a few showers Sunday. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees. Staying dry through most of Monday, but another storm system moves into the region into Tuesday. Chance for snow Monday night turning to rain Tuesday. Highs Tuesday approaching 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: WINTRY MIX TO RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 12

FRIDAY: FLAKES MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 17 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/RAIN

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 35 LOW: 14

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





